SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelve local law enforcement officers have been presented awards at the U.S. Court House in the Western District of Louisiana in recognition of their "outstanding work and leadership in helping reduce crime in our community and in supporting the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative," acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said Thursday in a news release.
The law enforcement professionals came from the ranks of Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood Police Department and were presented with Meritorious Service Awards.
Receiving awards were:
• Cpl. Donald Belanger, Shreveport Police Department;
• Cpl. Stacy Coleman, Shreveport Police Department;
• Officer Chandler Cisco, Shreveport Police Department;
• Cpl. Rodney Medlin, Shreveport Police Department;
• Sgt. Susan E. Mendels, Shreveport Police Department;
• Cpl. William Moak, Shreveport Police Department;
• Cpl. Toby Morrison, Shreveport Police Department;
• Det. Jeremy Prudhome, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office; and
• Officer Brian Anderson, Greenwood Police Department.
Troop G did not release names of its individual troopers who were honored, but said in a statement, "The troopers requested that the department as a whole be recognized as there were many others who were integral in the success of this program."
Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.