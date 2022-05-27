BATON ROUGE, La. – Pet projects from Louisiana lawmakers add up to millions in the annual budget that’s pending action from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
According to a report Friday in Biz Magazine, the pet projects statewide total more than $100 million. Of that, only about $5.3 million is included for northwest Louisiana parishes.
The Biz Magazine, citing the Louisiana Illuminator, states the money isn’t spread around the state evenly. Communities slated to receive the most pet project funding are home to lawmakers who have the most control over the budget process. The
Louisiana Illuminator singled out the amounts the northwest Louisiana parishes are set to receive if they survive the governor's review. Further analysis breaks down the amounts, which include:
Bossier: 7 projects totaling $975,000
Bossier Police Jury - and water lines for a sawmill, $300,000
Town of Plain Dealing - sewer and water supply for a lumber mill, $300,000
Bossier City - street improvements on Benton Road at Interstate 220, $75,000
Bossier City – street improvements on Hamilton Road, $75,000
Bossier Police Jury – South Bossier Park, $75,000
Town of Benton – street repairs, $75,000
Town of Plain Dealing – street and bridge repairs and improvements, $75,000
Caddo: 13 projects totaling $2.2 million
Northwest Louisiana Youth Golf and Education Foundation - improvements at the Jerry Tim Brooks Golf Course, $594,500
Feeding Louisiana ($2.5 million across 5 parishes), $500,000
Shreveport-Bossier Commission - 2022 FIVB Volleyball National League Women’s Preliminary Round event, $300,000
Town of Greenwood – park improvements, $200,000
American Rose Society – lighting, $100,000
Town of Blanchard, $100,000
Town of Vivian, $100,000
Caddo Sheriff’s Office and Friends of Safety Town – equipment, $50,000
City of Shreveport – Southern Hills Business Association dog park, $50,000
Town of Oil City, $50,000
Village of Ida, $50,000
Village of Mooringsport, $50,000
Village of Rodessa, $50,000
Bienville – 1 project, $100,000
Bienville Police Jury – repairs and improvement of parish roads, $100,000
Claiborne – 1 project, $300,000
Claiborne Police Jury – emergency road repairs, $300,000
DeSoto – 9 projects totaling $1.1 million
DeSoto Police Jury – truck investory scales and upgrades to parish facilities, $400,000
DeSoto EMS – new ambulance, $300,000
Town of Logansport – downtown canopies, $125,000
Town of Stonewall – playground equipment, $75,000
Logansport Chamber of Commerce – new building, $50,000
Town of Logansport – downtown renovations, $50,000
Village of Grand Cane – improvements to historical district $50,000
Village of Grand Cane – patio improvements, $40,000
DeSoto Parish Bible Charity School Society – building repairs, $10,000
Natchitoches – 3 projects totaling $400,000
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, $250,000
City of Natchitoches – Big Brothers Big Sisters, $75,000
Northwest Louisiana Game and Fish Commission ($150,000 across 2 parishes), $75,000
Red River – 1 project totaling $75,000
Northwest Louisiana Game and Fish Commission ($150,000 across 2 parishes), $75,000
Sabine – 3 projects totaling $525,000
Town of Many fire station, $300,000
Sabine Police Jury – recreation site improvements, $200,000
Zwolle Historical Museum, $25,000
Webster - 1 project totaling $100,000
City of Minden - improvements to Victory Park, $100,000
The projects are listed in House Bill 1 and House Bill 592 from the 2022 Legislative session.