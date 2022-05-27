money
BATON ROUGE, La. – Pet projects from Louisiana lawmakers add up to millions in the annual budget that’s pending action from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

According to a report Friday in Biz Magazine, the pet projects statewide total more than $100 million. Of that, only about $5.3 million is included for northwest Louisiana parishes.

The Biz Magazine, citing the Louisiana Illuminator, states the money isn’t spread around the state evenly. Communities slated to receive the most pet project funding are home to lawmakers who have the most control over the budget process. The 

Louisiana Illuminator singled out the amounts the northwest Louisiana parishes are set to receive if they survive the governor's review. Further analysis breaks down the amounts, which include:

Bossier: 7 projects totaling $975,000

Bossier Police Jury - and water lines for a sawmill, $300,000

Town of Plain Dealing - sewer and water supply for a lumber mill, $300,000

Bossier City - street improvements on Benton Road at Interstate 220, $75,000

Bossier City – street improvements on Hamilton Road, $75,000

Bossier Police Jury – South Bossier Park, $75,000

Town of Benton – street repairs, $75,000

Town of Plain Dealing – street and bridge repairs and improvements, $75,000

Caddo: 13 projects totaling $2.2 million

Northwest Louisiana Youth Golf and Education Foundation - improvements at the Jerry Tim Brooks Golf Course, $594,500

Feeding Louisiana ($2.5 million across 5 parishes), $500,000

Shreveport-Bossier Commission - 2022 FIVB Volleyball National League Women’s Preliminary Round event, $300,000

Town of Greenwood – park improvements, $200,000

American Rose Society – lighting, $100,000

Town of Blanchard, $100,000

Town of Vivian, $100,000

Caddo Sheriff’s Office and Friends of Safety Town – equipment, $50,000

City of Shreveport – Southern Hills Business Association dog park, $50,000

Town of Oil City, $50,000

Village of Ida, $50,000

Village of Mooringsport, $50,000

Village of Rodessa, $50,000

Bienville – 1 project, $100,000

Bienville Police Jury – repairs and improvement of parish roads, $100,000

Claiborne – 1 project, $300,000

Claiborne Police Jury – emergency road repairs, $300,000

DeSoto – 9 projects totaling $1.1 million

DeSoto Police Jury – truck investory scales and upgrades to parish facilities, $400,000

DeSoto EMS – new ambulance, $300,000

Town of Logansport – downtown canopies, $125,000

Town of Stonewall – playground equipment, $75,000

Logansport Chamber of Commerce – new building, $50,000

Town of Logansport – downtown renovations, $50,000

Village of Grand Cane – improvements to historical district $50,000

Village of Grand Cane – patio improvements, $40,000

DeSoto Parish Bible Charity School Society – building repairs, $10,000

Natchitoches – 3 projects totaling $400,000

Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, $250,000

City of Natchitoches – Big Brothers Big Sisters, $75,000

Northwest Louisiana Game and Fish Commission ($150,000 across 2 parishes), $75,000

Red River – 1 project totaling $75,000

Northwest Louisiana Game and Fish Commission ($150,000 across 2 parishes), $75,000

Sabine – 3 projects totaling $525,000

Town of Many fire station, $300,000

Sabine Police Jury – recreation site improvements, $200,000

Zwolle Historical Museum, $25,000

Webster - 1 project totaling $100,000

City of Minden - improvements to Victory Park, $100,000

The projects are listed in House Bill 1 and House Bill 592 from the 2022 Legislative session.

