BOSSIER CITY, La. - Retired military members and politicians are reacting to last night's U.S. airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top general. Several airmen told KTBS it's about time America took action against Soleimani and Iran. According to CNN at least six people were killed in the airstrike. This comes after the American Embassy in Baghdad was attacked earlier this week.
Retired Air Force General George Cole said the U.S. has been pushed around by Iran for years. "As a matter of fact, they occupied our embassy 40 years ago, people may not remember that, but they took hostages and held them for over a year, out of our embassy. They've been a rogue nation now for 45 years and it's about time that they realize that the United States is a super power. And, we finally have a leader that's in a position to exert our international power,” said Cole.
Cole doesn't believe the airstrike will spark a war. "I don't think so. Neither Iran or the United States wants a war. We've already got too many conflicts going that we're interested in throughout the world today. We don't need to open up a third or fourth front with Iran, and they can't afford it either quite frankly because they haven't got the assets to combat somebody like the United States,” said Cole.
U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson called Soleimani a terrorist and said he's responsible for hundreds of Americans deaths. He said quote, "Because of the decisive action last night, no one else will die by his hand, and our nation, our citizens and our allies are safer because of it". Johnson also adds America needs to stand united, and encourages people to pray.
Senator Bill Cassidy also sent a statement that said, "Soleimani was an enemy commander meeting with a subordinate commander who had just directed violent actions against an American Embassy. I look forward to White House, Defense Department and Intelligence briefings as to how this fits in an overall strategy including plans to limit future danger”.