BATON ROUGE, La. – There were 1,195 bills pre-filed for the 2022 regular legislative session that got underway Monday.
Just over 800 were filed by House members and 390 in the Senate.
Here’s a quick look at some of the bills from local legislators that will be considered before the session adjourns on June 6.
State Rep. Larry Bagley
HB 54 creates the crime of discrimination based on vaccination status and provides penalties by making it illegal to ban entry onto an entity’s property based on vaccination status.
HB 425 increases the number of licenses for pharmacies dispensing marijuana for therapeutic use to no more than 20.
HB700 changes penalties for possession of marijuana for people under the age of 18.
HB 800 enacts the Louisiana Heartbeat Act
Sen. Louie Bernard
SB281 authorizes disclosure of the name and address of a law enforcement officer who has qualified as a candidate for office.
SB287 provides for lifetime concealed handgun permits and reduces the permit fee.
Rep. Kenny Cox
HB536 lowers the minimum ACT score required for initial qualifications for a TOPS-Tech Award from 17 to 15.
Rep. Raymond Crews
HB319 requires the Shreveport Airport Authority to have at least one commissioner with pilot or aviation crew member experience.
HB466 exempts the Shreveport Regional Airport from requirements of the present law that sets a length of airport facility leases not to exceed 10 years. Options can be given for additional 10-year terms but not to exceed 100 years.
Rep. Cedric Glover
HB778 establishes a minimum setback for hydraulic fracturing when a well or test well is within 1,320 feet of any residential dwelling, school, hospital or nursing home.
HB 779 requires the governing authority of each public school offering American history or Louisiana history instruction to integrate into the coursework instruction on the contributions and legacies of specified historical figures.
HB793 authorizes nurse practitioners with prescriptive authority to recommend medical marijuana to patients.
Rep. Dodie Horton
HB534 designates a portion of state Highway 527 that passes through Bossier Parish as the “Jessie Henry Memorial Highway.”
Rep. Sam Jenkins
HB357 makes a change in law governing the changing of polling places leading up to an election to remove the stipulation that the president’s authority to change the polling place is contingent on there being no regularly scheduled meeting of the parish governing authority prior to the election.
Rep. Danny McCormick
HB37 exempts certain persons from the crime of illegal carrying of weapons and removes the requirement that a person possess a permit issued by the state in order to carry a concealed handgun in Louisiana.
HB101 provides that a homicide is justified when committed to prevent imminent destruction of property or imminent threat of tumultuous and violence conduct during a riot.
HB573 prohibits state agencies from direct marketing, soliciting, encouraging or coercing minors to use certain medications, medical treatments or pharmaceuticals.
Rep. Wayne McMahen
HB70 designates exit 44 on Interstate 20 in Webster Parish as the “Vietnam Veterans Memorial Interchange.
HB71 designates a portion of U.S. Highway 371 in Webster Parish as the John David Crow Memorial Highway.”
HB748 provides for the addition and erection of memorial signage that reads “Drive Safely – In Memory of Kim Cannon” on Interstate 20 east of exit 44 in Webster Parish.
HB99 adds resisting a police officer with force or violence to the list of crimes of violence.
HB371 amends the definition of “police officer” for the crimes of battery of a police officer and resisting a police officer with force or violence to include juvenile detention facility officers.
Sen. Barry Milligan
SB156 provides for $500 a month supplemental pay for any state or local law enforcement officer who serves the welfare of the general public by providing police services and who has completed and passed a council-certified training program and completed one year of service.
SB372 prohibits public school boards from being required to construct a storm shelter as part of a construction or renovation program unless funds are provided for the shelter from sources other than local monies.
Rep. Tammy Phelps
HB472 establishes a minimum direct wage of $4.26 per hour for tipped employees.
HB667 prohibits intentional discrimination in education and employment because of natural hairstyles. The law would be known as the Louisiana Crown Act.
HB782 subjects a superintendent’s appointment of a principal to the approval of the school board.
Rep. Thomas Pressly
HB313 provides for the rights and eligibility for services of victims of criminal offenses, in that the proposed law states a victim is eligible for victim services regardless of when the crime was reported to law enforcement authorities by doing away with the 72-hour reporting window.
HB547 requires any person released on bail, on supervised probation, supervised parole or supervised release and subsequently arrested for an offense involving the possession of a firearm to appear before a judge for a bail hearing.
HB624 incorporates behavioral health services providers into the set of healthcare providers recognized in the Louisiana Telehealth Access Act.
Rep. Alan Seabaugh
HB365 designates the crime of possession of a firearm by a felon as a crime of violence.
HB463 removes the intentional concealment of any switchblade knife, spring knife or other knife or similar instrument from the crime of illegal carrying of weapons.
HB575 exempts purchases through loyalty programs, fuel reward programs or other discount fuel programs, which allow for earned rewards to be exchanged for fuel discounts from violating provisions of state law that regulate the price of motor fuel.
HB719 removes an exception for the Shreveport City Court marshal so that the marshal can receive the same fees as are payable to constables of justice of the peace courts.
Sen. Gregory Tarver
No bills