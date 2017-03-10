Take a walk through Shreveport's old Oakland Cemetery and you'll see the names of a lot of the city fathers. Resting among them is Annie McCune, madam of the best brothel in town a century ago. But her contributions go way beyond her notoriety.
First, a little history. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Shreveport had the largest legal red light district of any city its size -- a mixture of 20 big houses and hundreds of small "cribs" on the west side of downtown known as Saint Paul's Bottoms. Annie's was the biggest and the best -- and she was called the queen.
“Annie McCune was born in Ireland, Kilkinney, Ireland, we think about 1845. She came to the United States as a teenager, probably through the port of New Orleans. We know that a teenager coming north with the Union Army would have probably worked as prostitute,” said Cheryl White, LSUS associate professor of history.
After she got to Shreveport, Annie McCune the immigrant became Annie McCune the businesswoman.
“At some point toward the turn of the century she thought that she would be better perhaps owning her own brothel rather than working in one. So she operated the most successful brothel in Shreveport's red light district,” White said.
Louisiana wound up outlawing prostitution in 1917 and Annie died three years later. But her legacy doesn't end here at her grave.
It is not unusual for flowers to be placed at the grave site, including live flowers. Some are artificial. But could these have been placed by a secret admirer?
“I’ve been out there many times and seen flowers on her grave, and as far as we know Annie had no family; she had no siblings; she had no children. So we know she has no descendants who live here. But someone does leave flowers on her grave, indicating to me that she may have at least one secret admirer. But I suspect she has many,” White said.
You see, Annie McCune was more than a madam.
“She was also one of Shreveport's greatest philanthropists. It is said that she never heard of a child in need that she did not respond. Any family in need. She may have given away everything that she made. If you have been in Oakland Cemetery, you know there is a plot of a child next to her that is not her child. We don't know who that child belonged to, but Annie clearly gave a plot for that 5-year-old child to be buried next to her,” White said.
Annie was also a leader in women's rights.
“She was very active in women's suffrage in trying to attain for women an equal voice in politics. When we characterize her as just a madam, we miss the most important part of Annie McCune
So it’s obvious Annie McCune is a bigger part of Shreveport history than we realize.
So why does a madam who died almost a century ago, with no known family, still have strangers place flowers on her grave?
“I have been told that there are people who have taken on almost a ministry, if you will, to watch after her grave. I have people tell me they worry that Annie has no one to pray for her -- and do that as well. It is interesting to have had no descendants, some still love her very much.
Annie McCune and Shreveport's bawdy past were immortalized in a 1981 book by author Goodloe Stuck called "Shreveport Madam." No picture of Annie is known to exist, but her bed is said to be in a Shreveport home.
Special thanks to the Shreveport Memorial Library for assistance with this feature. For more information, visit the library's website.