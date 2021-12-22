BATON ROUGE, La. -- Three north Louisiana Main Street programs are recipients of state grants for restoration of historic buildings in their communities.
The 2021-22 recipients are:
- Kary Bryce and Webb Hardward building, Minden Main Street
- Anna Laura Wilder, historic ArkLa Gas building, Main Street Homer
- Rebecca Huff, 212 West Mississippi Avenue, Ruston Main Street.
They are among the 11 Main Street communities that will share more than $92,000 from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development's Division of Historic Preservation program aimed at revitalizing historic commercial buildings.
The program offers two types of competitive state-funded, dollar-for-dollar matching restoration grants, a $10,000 grant for major projects and a $2,500 grant for minor projects. Grants are awarded annually for either interior or exterior rehabilitation for a historic commercial building.
To qualify, a building must be located within a Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
“The Louisiana Main Street Program, along with the Main Street communities around the state, represent the core of what community means here in Louisiana. These restoration grants will serve to bring about revitalization and change in these communities that otherwise may not have been possible,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “Many visitors to our state spend time in our cities learning about their history, seeing historic landmarks, and experiencing a unique culture found only in Louisiana, a culture that will Feed Your Soul.”
Other recipients are:
- Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Donaldsonville Lodge #1153, Elks Lodge; Donaldson Downtown Development District
- Rebecca Burt, 165 East Pine Street, Ponchatoula; Ponchatoula Main Street
- Georgia Morel, Morel’s Courtyard Inn; New Roads Main Street
- Thurman Johnson, Arpeggios Lounge and Event Center; Opelousas Main Street
- Nu Homes LLC, The Venetian; Thibodaux Main Street
- Robert Landry, Landry Magee Law Offices; Houma Downtown Development Corporation
- Jolene Adam, Guerin’s Tin Shop; St. Martinville Main Street
- Tim Brandon, Hatchell Building and Lofts; West Monroe Main Street
The Louisiana Main Street program operates under the umbrella of the National Main Street Center, an arm of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Since 1984, Louisiana’s Main Street program has helped more than 40 communities with design, planning, staff training, and capacity building. The program also provides revitalization technical assistance in the areas of economic development, streetscape design, promotion, and organization.