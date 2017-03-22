A Bossier man faces prison time after being convicted of felony insurance fraud.
It was a unanimous guilty verdict by a Bossier Parish jury against Anthony Scott Tubbs, who is said to have hatched a scheme to defraud USAA and State Farm Insurance companies.
He claimed injuries in a crash in a parking lot, but it was later proven at trial that he was never even in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
"Insurance fraud affects us all," said Bossier/Webster First Assistant District Attorney Lane Pittard. "These types of bogus claims drive up insurance premiums for law-abiding citizens."
Tubbs faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. His sentencing is set for August 1. He says he plans to appeal.
Tubbs has been the subject of much controversy around town over the years. He was arrested in Shreveport for allegedly loading washers and dryers at a business without the owner's permission. He was acquitted of that in 2014. He was also charged with aggravated incest and acquitted in 2013, tried to run for President, and made an unsuccessful run for Shreveport mayor in 2002. He was kicked off the ballot because of a prior conviction for arson with intent to defraud.