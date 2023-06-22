SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is in jail accused of having pornographic images of children and sexual abuse of animals in his possession, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release.
Caddo Parish sheriff's Det. Jared Marshall arrested Anthony J. Wiseman, 23, after investigating a tip that Wiseman had several illegal images. Cellphones and computers were seized in a search of Wiseman’s home.
Wiseman was charged with 20 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and five counts of possession of sexual abuse of an animal. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where he is being held without bond.
More charges are pending as this is an ongoing investigation.