BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced more than $315 million in federal coronavirus relief aid on Wednesday to assist 290 Louisiana towns and cities under the American Rescue Plan.
“The American Rescue Plan provides vital aid for communities large and small all across Louisiana that are still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will work at the state level to support these communities,” Edwards said.
According to the Governor's Office, the funding is divided among the 290 municipalities and localities in Louisiana that did not get direct allocations in the American Rescue Plan, because of their size.
Larger communities, including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish and Thibodaux, are not funded through this program, they say.
"This funding will provide a much needed economic boost to Louisiana, and I am deeply grateful to the Congress and to President Biden’s administration for continuing to support state and local government during this unprecedented recovery," Edwards said.
Funding is allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two allocations of funding – one in June 2021 and one in June 2022, or possibly later, the governor's office explained.
The program is administered by Louisiana’s Division of Administration in compliance with federal guidance.
The following is a list of Northwest Louisiana villages and towns scheduled to receive the funds:
Town Population Total allocation (paid in 2 installments)
Clarence 484 $179,008
Converse 433 $160,146
Cotton Valley 936 $346,181
Coushatta 1,787 $660,926
Cullen 1,066 $394,262
Dixie Inn 263 $97,271
Doyline 782 $289,224
Dubberly 257 $95,052
Edgefield 192 $71,011
Fisher 219 $80,997
Florien 599 $221,541
Gibsland 878 $324,730
Gilliam 152 $56,217
Goldonna 423 $156,447
Grand Cane 240 $88,764
Greenwood 3,128 $1,156,898
Hall Summit 287 $106,147
Haughton 3,296 $1,219,033
Haynesville 2,019 $746,731
Heflin 221 $81,737
Homer 2,834 $1,048,161
Jamestown 126 $46,601
Keachi 303 $112,065
Logansport 1,537 $568,463
Longstreet 162 $59,916
Lucky 256 $94,682
Mansfield 4,624 $1,710,197
Many 2,690 $994,902
Martin 554 $204,898
Minden 11,840 $4,379,052
Mooringsport 750 $277,389
Mount Lebanon 70 $25,889
Natchez 601 $222,281
Natchitoches 17,485 $6,466,868
Noble 244 $90,243
Oil City 970 $358,756
Plain Dealing 944 $349,140
Pleasant Hill 688 $254,458
Powhatan 128 $47,341
Provencal 607 $224,500
Ringgold 1,370 $506,697
Robeline 166 $61,395
Rodessa 261 $96,531
Saline 277 $102,449
Sarepta 826 $305,498
Shongaloo 168 $62,135
Sibley 1,160 $429,028
South Mansfield 357 $132,037
Springhill 4,772 $1,764,935
Stanley 110 $40,683
Stonewall 2,465 $911,686