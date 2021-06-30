Gov. John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced more than $315 million in federal coronavirus relief aid on Wednesday to assist 290 Louisiana towns and cities under the American Rescue Plan.

“The American Rescue Plan provides vital aid for communities large and small all across Louisiana that are still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will work at the state level to support these communities,” Edwards said.

According to the Governor's Office, the funding is divided among the 290 municipalities and localities in Louisiana that did not get direct allocations in the American Rescue Plan, because of their size.

Larger communities, including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish and Thibodaux, are not funded through this program, they say.

"This funding will provide a much needed economic boost to Louisiana, and I am deeply grateful to the Congress and to President Biden’s administration for continuing to support state and local government during this unprecedented recovery," Edwards said.

Funding is allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two allocations of funding – one in June 2021 and one in June 2022, or possibly later, the governor's office explained.

The program is administered by Louisiana’s Division of Administration in compliance with federal guidance.

The following is a list of Northwest Louisiana villages and towns scheduled to receive the funds:

Town                    Population          Total allocation (paid in 2 installments)

Clarence               484                       $179,008

Converse              433                       $160,146

Cotton Valley        936                       $346,181

Coushatta             1,787                    $660,926

Cullen                   1,066                    $394,262

Dixie Inn               263                       $97,271

Doyline                 782                       $289,224

Dubberly               257                       $95,052

Edgefield               192                       $71,011

Fisher                   219                       $80,997

Florien                  599                       $221,541

Gibsland               878                       $324,730

Gilliam                 152                       $56,217

Goldonna             423                       $156,447

Grand Cane         240                       $88,764

Greenwood          3,128                    $1,156,898

Hall Summit        287                       $106,147

Haughton            3,296                    $1,219,033

Haynesville          2,019                    $746,731

Heflin                  221                       $81,737

Homer                 2,834                    $1,048,161

Jamestown          126                       $46,601

Keachi                 303                       $112,065

Logansport          1,537                     $568,463

Longstreet           162                       $59,916

Lucky                  256                       $94,682

Mansfield             4,624                    $1,710,197

Many                   2,690                    $994,902

Martin                 554                       $204,898

Minden                11,840                  $4,379,052

Mooringsport        750                       $277,389

Mount Lebanon     70                         $25,889

Natchez                601                       $222,281

Natchitoches         17,485                  $6,466,868

Noble                   244                       $90,243

Oil City                 970                       $358,756

Plain Dealing         944                       $349,140

Pleasant Hill          688                       $254,458

Powhatan              128                       $47,341

Provencal              607                       $224,500

Ringgold               1,370                     $506,697

Robeline                166                       $61,395

Rodessa                261                       $96,531

Saline                   277                       $102,449

Sarepta                 826                       $305,498

Shongaloo             168                       $62,135

Sibley                   1,160                    $429,028

South Mansfield     357                      $132,037

Springhill              4,772                    $1,764,935

Stanley                 110                       $40,683

Stonewall              2,465                    $911,686

