SHREVEPORT, La. – The picture is getting more bleak for the state’s oil and gas companies, with workers being laid off at an increasing pace and wells being shut in.
That could mean about half the members of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association will file for bankruptcy Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs said this week.
At least one Shreveport company has already folded. Sklar Exploration, an independent exploration production company that spans three generations, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
Manager Howard Sklar filed the bankruptcy petition in Colorado and indicated the company had 200 to 999 creditors and $10 million to $50 million in debt. Assets were estimated at $1 million to $10 million.
The largest creditor is East West Bank Treasury Department in Pasadena, Calif., at $22 million. The next, almost $1 million with Mesa Fluids in Colorado. Two Shreveport companies, TCP Cottonwood LP and Anderson Investment Holdings LP, are also included as creditors.
Then in Arkansas Thursday, Murphy Oil Corp. announced closure of its headquarters in El Dorado after a 70-year history in the city. The company is relocating to Houston, Texas, costing 80 Arkansas employees their jobs.
More than half of the Louisiana company leaders indicated to LOGA that bankruptcy or closures are likely.
“We have been forced to cut salaries between 6% and 20% for our employees,” one member shared with Briggs, admitting he's cut out his salary.
Ian Byram, a geologist with Heritage Energy in Shreveport, said the small company has taken advantage of government assistance such as the Payroll Protection Plan. So while no big changes have taken place, Heritage is making adjustments that affects its income.
"We've shut in a number of our wells, just because they're not economic to produce. A lot of the projects that we're involved with around the nation have made the decision to shut their entire operations down for the time being. We don't know when our revenue stream will come back because there's no telling when the price will get to a level that it makes sense economically to produce and pull it out of the ground,” Byram said.
The problems for a lot of the oil and gas companies stem from economic consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the oil glut generated by the Saudis and Russians and the lack of storage, Briggs said.
“Our members have indicated they’ve already been forced to lay off 23% of their workforce and the large majority are now taking steps to shut-in production,” Briggs said. “We feared these outcomes would take place by mid-to-late May, but the crushing weight of the crisis is taking hold much quicker than expected. Without a doubt, we need federal and state policymakers to take immediate action to help mitigate further losses from these extreme market conditions.”
David Hoaas, an economics professor at Centenary, believes patience is the key to getting through the dilemma.
"I think the recovery unfortunately is going to be slower than the onset of the problem. Once we get some type of medical solutions and resolutions, the economy can safely open up,” Hoaas said. “Once the economy safely opens up, we'll see that increase in demand again, which will put some upward pressure on prices, get some people back to work."
Oil prices closed most recently on the West Texas Intermediate at $18.84, a menacingly low amount. Louisiana’s independent producers require an average of $37.00 a barrel to break even.
According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission and the Department of Natural Resources, the oil and gas industry employs approximately 33,900 workers operating around 33,650 oil and gas wells around the state.
Those tens of thousands of jobs bring Louisiana families $3.2 billion in wages. According to a LOGA survey, 23% have already reportedly been laid off.
State tax revenue will also suffer drastically from the sharp decline in oil prices and staggering job losses across the state, Briggs said.
This survey from LOGA’s members, which comprises 450 exploration and production and service companies across Louisiana, reflects the following:
- Members have been forced to reduce 23% of their Louisiana workforce already
- 77.5% of operators have already begun taking steps to shut-in production
- 97% are moderately or extremely concerned about the future of the industry
- 51.35% said bankruptcy likely
- 34% applied for EIDL funds, of those only 25% received the funds they expected
- Of those who received funds, 46.67 indicted they were not enough to help them stay in business
- Of those who received funds, 72% indicated they were not enough to avoid layoffs
“We’re one of the largest employers in Louisiana with the highest average wages. Just imagine what shut-ins and company closures mean for individuals and communities. These are real dollars and their lack is going to be felt all across the state,” Briggs added.
As for Murphy Oil’s shut down in Arkansas, company officials said they are relocating because of an “extraordinary drop in crude oil prices and independent oil and natural gas exploration during the pandemic.”
Murphy USA, which operates retail gas stations and has 600 employees, is also headquartered in El Dorado. It’s not moving, Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer said.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who stopped in Texarkana Thursday, said the oil and gas industry is especially important to south Arkansas. But with failing oil prices, the many independent producers can’t justify the cost of bringing it out of the group if they can’t sell it. He’s directed the state’s oil and gas commission to look for ways it can help provide relief.
"We're waving oil fees; we're waving different types of fees. We're asking them to look at what other ways we can help them to stay through this challenging time,” Hutchinson said.