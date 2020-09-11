SHREVEPORT, La. - Surfari Pals founders Kip and Jennifer Cummings have had to to change their business model amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple used to go into local schools with their curriculum that teaches kids life building skills like table etiquette, how to open doors and much more. Since COVID-19 in-person learning was no longer possible, so they continued their program in an all virtual manner.
Local organization that teaches students life building skills takes their training all virtual
