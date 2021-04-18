SHREVEPORT, La- Several local organizations came together on Sunday afternoon to feed those in need.
Organizers with GTY, P.I.P.E., ICare, and The Ollie Initiative started giving out food at 2 p.m. on Texas Street in Downtown Shreveport. They gave out pasta, chicken, green beans, and bread to anyone who walked up. The food was cooked and donated by community members.
Organizers gave out food at Hope House too. One of the organizers, Terrance Winn of P.I.P.E., says this was all done out of love.
"We're feeding the homeless, the people who are often overlooked. So we're not overlooking them," Winn said. "Everyone doesn't have the privilege to eat a decent meal every day. So every Sunday, which is the day that God has made, we come here and do our deeds through God to feed them."
The organizations feed the homeless every Sunday. If you would like to assist this effort, you can donate to the Cashapp account: $ICARE1079