SHREVEPORT, LA – Pastor H. Calvin Austin announces his candidacy for President of the Shreveport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Austin will hold a press conference Monday at Praise Temple Full Gospel, 4725 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, La., at 10:00 a.m.
Pastor Austin is a Civil Rights icon who will continue the high standards and principles of the NAACP and will focus on it’s mission:
· Political
· Rights of all people
· Education
· Economics
· Equality
About the NAACP - The NAACP is a prominent civil rights organization founded in 1909 in Baltimore MD. The mission of the NAACP is and has always been to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.