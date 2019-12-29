SHREVEPORT, La. - Concealed carry laws allow people to carry guns in churches and other public places.
Some churches are not as open to it as Praise Temple Baptist Church in Shreveport.
Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon has a plan in case something like that happens at his church.
He says there are some trained church members who carry inside his church.
The bishop says he was glad someone was at the church in Fort Worth to prevent even more tragedy. He says hearing about similar stories across the nation is what made him implement this for his church.
"It bothers me to even say that we have to have it in this day and time," Bishop Brandon said. "It bothers me that we have people in place here at Praise Temple. It bothers me to say that, but it's necessary especially in this day and time to protect our parishioners to protect the sheep."
Brandon says he strongly encourages other churches to have a team of concealed carriers, if they don't already.
He also says he hopes he never has to use that plan.