VIVIAN, La. -- Some churches are being creative to practice social distancing and follow the new guidelines we've been given.
People at First Baptist Church in Vivian say there are no ceilings to their worship. It may have been unusual to hear someone honk their horn during church services. It's even more unusual to hear a sermon from a roof.
That's how Pastor Brett Pickett held his church service on Sunday. At least 80 cars showed up.
"Our church just decided to gather up and celebrate the lord, Jesus Christ in a different way,” Pickett said. “We wanted to come together, our church, as a community."
Picket calls it 'drive-in church.' Where you can pull up and stay in your car to watch and listen to the service.
"Still trying to keep everybody distant and just keep them in their cars,” said Pickett. “They're going to come in park. We're going to have an FM transmitter next week, so they don't even have to roll their windows down. They keep their cars on. And they'll just come in and park we'll celebrate Jesus for 30 minutes and then they go home."
The congregation thought it was a brilliant idea. They say it's essential to still be able to come to church despite the current national health emergency of COVID-19.
"All week, everyone's been so excited to see how they were going to do it because they didn't tell us anything other than we're just going to pull up our cars and they were going to be on the roof," one member, Olivia Stringham said.
"This is absolutely wonderful,” said another member, Ed Arledge said. “Absolutely wonderful. It just thrills your heart to see something like this. At the times we're in right now, this is one of the best things that we can do is turn to the Lord."
Pickett says he wanted to go beyond just online streaming to and keep people spiritually connected.
"In Vivian, we are a community,” Pickett said. “It's what we are, we love to be around each other. So, as followers of the Lord, Jesus, we want to be around each other too. It's just important to us."
First Baptist in Vivian wasn't the only church to preach to people in their cars. Praise Temple Full Gospel in Shreveport held its services outside on Sunday as well. Pastor L. Lawrence Brandon says they're still trying to spread the word of God and not the virus.
"We're asking everyone to remain in their vehicles,” Brandon said. “They can stream if they have their streaming capabilities on their mobile devices. They can roll down their windows and listen to the word, listen to the worship and watch us as we're out front. And all of us are practicing social distancing."
Praise Temple also has a 7 p.m. service. Brandon says as of right now, he is only streaming that service.