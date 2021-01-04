SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday 107 pharmacies in 51 parishes will started receiving COVID-19 vaccines Monday.
The vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier One which includes people who are 70 years of age and above, home health services patients and staff, ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel, residents, students and staff of schools of allied health and people being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis).
Eligible residents must contact a participating pharmacy and make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
In Northwest Louisiana, the pharmacies include:
- Super One Pharmacy at 1870 Arline in Bossier City
- Super One Pharmacy at 2640 Wagner Street in Shreveport
- Brookshire's Pharmacy at 5828 Line Ave.
- Brookshire's Pharmacy at 4918 Barksdale Blvd.
- Brookshire's Pharmacy in Mansfield
- Albertson's at 105 East Southfield
- Walgreens in Many.
- Ted's Pharmacy in Haynesville
- Kelley's Pharmacy in Plain Dealing
- Springhill Family Pharmacy
- Arcadia Family Drug.