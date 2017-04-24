Staff at the North Louisiana Interfaith Pharmacy in Shreveport believe the first wealth is health.
Through the Healthy Living program, they provide free medication to patients who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford it.
Shreveport native Mary McFarland said she's thankful for the services Interfaith offers especially since she is disabled and on a fixed income.
"Being able to come to Interfaith to get the free medication and the Healthy Living classes has been a great help," McFarland added.
Volunteers distribute the donated medication to people in nine parishes in North Louisiana.
Patients enrolled in the Healthy Living program also work with a volunteer health coach and receive fresh vegetables and recipe suggestions.