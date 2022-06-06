SHREVEPORT, La - The summer swimming season is here, but will our local public pools be able to open on time?
Shortages are everywhere these days on all kinds of things including lifeguards.
The 5 Shreveport city pools are scheduled to open Tuesday at 1pm. KTBS checked with the city and Rock Solid which manages the city's pools to make sure everything was on schedule for opening tomorrow, as of newstime we haven't heard back from either.
Bossier City has two public pools that did open on May 29. But, they've had to cut down on the hours they are open because they don't have enough lifeguards. To be fully staffed they would need 36, right now they just have 21.
"Everybody's hiring, so it's harder to find people who want to come sit out in the sun and lifeguard as opposed to working in a restaurant or something like that where they can make as much money or more," said Brian Sojourner/Pools Supervisor in Bossier
"I tried it and actually really enjoyed it, it's really fun. You get to sit out, free tan and you end up making friends with the people that come here and you also learn a lot about yourself like what you would do in a panic situation," said Taylor Bell, a lifeguard at Bossier Pools.
They are definitely looking for lifeguards in Bossier and Shreveport. If that sounds like a good summer job for you or maybe someone you know.
Here's links to the SPAR and BPAR websites for more information.