SHREVEPORT, La. - Small businesses have taken a major hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Local restaurants closed dining rooms and cut staff following a state order. They are losing 60 to 80 percent of their business in the process.
Friday, a few local restaurant owners met at Rotolo’s Craft and Crust to discuss the challenges and ideas moving forward during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rotolo’s owner John Psalmond said he currently has only three to four employees working at the restaurant, and said the biggest take away from today’s meeting was that they all in this together.
“All of our businesses were down a little bit but if we try to stay together and kind of keep moving forward hopefully we can come out this thing OK,” Psalmond said.
The catering business has also taken a hit.
Chuck Sartori with Shaver Catering said to-go orders have increased but all catering orders have decreased due to events being canceled. His employment has taken a hit as well.
“This is our time of year where we start wrapping up and bringing on new staff and now we're not able to do that,” Sartori said. “I haven’t had to let much staff go, but we're working in the retail operation, walking out to people cars finding something to do so everybody’s working together.”
To find out how you can support local businesses you can go to the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce website.