SHREVEPORT, La -- Governor John Bel Edwards has banned dining-in at restaurants for the next few weeks because of the Coronavirus. There's never a good time for this, but here in Shreveport, it's 318 Restaurant Week.
Despite current restaurant limitations, Robert Baucum is making the best of what he has. He owns Marilynn's Place on Fern Avenue.
After the governor put a ban on dining in at restaurants, he made a drive through to put his loyal customers at ease and to continue business.
"We have pick up service only,” Baucum said. “You can drive through and pick it up. You can call ahead and pick it up. You can ride your bike, push your baby stroller. We will package it to go and send you on your way."
The governor says the ban is to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 outbreak, limiting restaurants to only operate through drive through, delivery or carry-out.
It's a tough call,” Baucum said. “We're all in the same ship. Unfortunately, I’m in the restaurant business so we want to keep everybody fed and keep everybody safe."
"We're a mom and pop shop,” said Alison Walsh, Co-Owner of Jimmy Johns. “We're locally owned. We're in debt up to our eyeballs. Just being off a day can affect us tremendously."
Other local restaurants, such as Jimmy Johns, are doing the same. To make sure no one is dining in and adjusting to a new normal.
"I'm worried how this is going to affect our state and our community because when you shut down businesses or limit businesses, the sales tax dollars, our infrastructure is going to, it's going to hurt a little bit," Walsh said.
"I think it's great because he's in poor health so we cannot go out,” said customer Emily Schaumburg refering to her husband. “And it's nice not having to cook all the time."
"I've decided that it's more important to me to support my friends in this industry than to just completely live in fear," said another customer Chris Jay.
For a list of open restaurants, go to downtownshrevport.com.