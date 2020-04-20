BOSSIER CITY, La. — The coronavirus has changed the food landscape of America. Grocery store shelves are sometimes picked clean of essential items like eggs and toilet paper, and diners can no longer sit down at their favorite eatery to enjoy a meal.
At least two Shreveport area restaurants are adapting to those changes.
Flying Heart Brewing & Pub has long been a go-to for locals looking to enjoy pizza and craft beer. Co-owner Ben Pattillo said regulars are still stopping by to pick up food and drinks to go, but now people can pick up a few more things from the Bossier City eatery.
Flying Heart now offers groceries. The list of offerings is more limited than one might expect in the supermarket.
“We offer a fairly limited grocery list. You can get milk, eggs, lettuce, some sandwich meats and things like that,” Pattillo said. “This was just an opportunity to help provide another service to the community. I know a lot of people don’t want to get out, and when they do, they want to be as safe as they can be.”
Orders are available for curbside pickup or delivery. Flying Heart’s grocery menu is available on its Facebook page and on the Toast app.
Pattillo acknowledged that the grocery service is helping more than just his customers. He said a portion of Flying Heart’s sales goes toward a fund that’s distributed among the restaurant’s staff that have been unable to work while dine-in services are still prohibited in Louisiana.
“It’s helped us raise some money for them, that we’ve been able to keep in their pockets during this time,” Pattillo said. “I’d just like to remind people to find some way to help support local in the SBC. That’s the culture that this area has built over the last several decades, and I, for one, definitely want to see that culture still there when we get through this on the other side.”
The Retro Downtown Cafe in Shreveport also offers grocery services. The owners of that restaurant could not be reached for an interview Monday.