The bells were ringing this weekend.
The 7th annual Red Kettle Challenge between Bossier and Caddo Schools. Students, employees and families were spread out across multiple locations to help the Salvation Army "Rescue Christmas".
The Red Kettle Challenge is especially important this season; COVID has taken its toll and The Salvation Army says kettle donations are down more than $13,000 compared to this time last year.
"I feel like it's important because it's helping other people, and especially during Covid when there's hard times and people are suffering," said M'kya Huewitt a Bossier High School student volunteer.
In past years, collection efforts from the two districts’ Red Kettle Challenge have amounted to more than $10,000 in a single day, making it one of The Salvation Army’s most successful days of giving during the holiday season.