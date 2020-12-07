We continue to hear on a regular basis about all of the businesses being hurt or even completely destroyed because of the pandemic and the many rules and restrictions imposed by government officials on business owners trying to survive.
Occasionally, we come across a business that is not only surviving, but actually thriving in this new world we live in. B&D Seafood in Benton, Louisiana is one of those businesses. They aren't really a sit down restaurant, so when the Governor put new rules in place for eating establishments, B&D figured out a way to adjust for it's customers.
"When it first happened, we opened and it just didn't look like it was working right for us. So we shut down for a week or two and re-evaluated and rearranged some things, the way we took orders and the way we carried stuff out just to comply with the state mandates. Our sales were going up before Covid and then when Covid came they continued to increase," said Wayne Duplechian, Co-owner of B&D Seafood in Benton Louisiana.
Wayne and his wife Nancy are planning some more changes to accommodate, what they hope will be more growth during crawfish season.