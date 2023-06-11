BOSSIER CITY, La. - The UPS Store Small Biz Challenge is a national competition that celebrates small business ownership by finding the ultimate small business owner.
A local Bossier City area small business owner has been named one of nine semifinalists out of more than 2,000 other small business owners. Her name is LaDonna Welch. She is the owner of Ebony Notes, a company with a purpose to encourage the Black community with items and saying that go with their culture and help mental health.
“Starting with my app and my affirmations. I always tell people that sometimes “You are enough” is not enough. Sometimes you want to hear something like, “Yes queen, you got this!” And the way the Black community talks to one another, the way we affirm one another,” said Welch.
Welch is a military spouse and a Caddo Parish teacher. She is also a mother of two, and her postpartum experiences lead her to creating the concept of the company.
Ebony Notes highlights the Black community and mental health through her stationary as well as her app. The app targets a range of mental wellness topics from seasonal depression, internalized oppression, and more.
Competitors of the UPS Store Small Biz Challenge could win the grand prize of $25,000, a feature in Inc. magazine, mentoring with a well-known entrepreneur expert and the opportunity to go into the final round in New York City.
Voting for the UPS Store Small Biz Challenge ends tomorrow. Click here to vote.
You can also support Ebony Notes by supporting her crowdfunding campaign by clicking here.