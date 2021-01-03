There's been a lot of adjusting to the circumstances and obstacles during this covid era.
People and businesses have had to make changes to try and make it work for almost a year now. 'Odditeaze' on Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City has come up with a unique low tech way to keep its customers and employees six feet apart and safe in these uncertain times.
"They put their card in their and then I put the merchandise here. After I run their card, I just pass the bucket on the end of this stick back to them," said Lori Collier, co-owner of Odditeaze in Bossier City.
At one point 'Odditeaze' was selling toilet paper and sanitizer, not their usual products, to try stay afloat during this pandemic,