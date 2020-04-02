BATON ROUGE, La. -- School districts now have guidance on how to ensure how their high school seniors are on track to graduate this spring on-time and without penalty.
The guidance, which is now presented in a Q&A format, was released on the Louisiana Department of Education's COVID-19 web page, and addresses course credits, assessments, graduation ceremonies and diplomas, among other key topics.
"Some of the information that they sent out actually follows out what we were hoping would happen ... and goes along with some of the decisions we were already prepared to roll out... We're still in the discussion process with that. We haven't finalized any plans as a result," DeSoto schools Superintendent Clay Corley said Thursday.
"Whatever the case may be, we're going to get through this. We promised them [the seniors] an official, formal graduation ceremony. Those kind of things we know we can provide whenever the moment allows itself. All these finer points and details, we'll get it figured out and do whatever we can to best benefit the needs of our students," Corley said.
The guidance provides opportunities for districts to make decisions supporting their community’s unique needs, Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree said in response to the decision.
"At this time, we know end-of-course (EOC) testing requirements are waived for this year’s graduating class as well as standardized testing for all grades. District staff is currently working to create a student-focused plan which accounts for the needs of the diverse students and families we serve based on direction provided today by DOE," Goree said.
Added Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey: "Now that districts have guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education, Bossier Schools leadership is gathering input from senior counselors and high school principals to formulate a plan for seniors and graduation. We want to assure our families that Bossier Schools is using every means available to determine that their high school senior has demonstrated proficiency in required courses, and provided options to help students meet credit requirements, so they can be awarded credit and certified eligible to graduate."
Corley expects DeSoto to finalize decisions in the coming days. The district is technically on spring break next week so Corley will meet after that with principals and bounce ideas off them since they've been the seniors' partners through the transition
Among the key takeaways from the state education department:
- Local school systems will decide how to award course credits. School systems will determine if students have demonstrated proficiency in the grade-level content and/or courses to award credit and provide options to students who have not. The school system, in consultation with parents and students, will also decide to award that credit by letter grade or by simple "Pass" and "Fail" grades.
- Seniors do not have to take standardized tests or achieve industry-based credentials (IBCs) to earn a diploma. The spring LEAP 2025 assessment window has been cancelled, and the requirement has been waived for currently enrolled seniors who will graduate by Aug. 31. If a student needs to retest in order to earn a diploma, a summer administration will be available. If a senior has not had the opportunity to take the ACT, it is not required for graduation, but it may be needed for scholarships. The rescheduled state ACT administration is June 2. The IBC terminal graduation requirement has also been waived for Jump Start seniors who will graduate by Aug. 31.
- Seniors currently taking dual-enrollment courses have completion options. The Board of Regents is bringing a policy recommendation forward in April that will codify allowing a student to continue the course via distance learning options through the higher education institution and earn credit when the course ends; opt for an "In Progress" designation and have until Aug. 31, to complete the course and earn credit; or opt for an "Administrative Withdrawal" and exit the course with no credit and nothing posted to the official college transcript.
- Diplomas remain scheduled to print and arrive on time. Diploma printing is currently on track, and diploma and diploma seal shipments are scheduled to arrive on time.
- Local school systems will continue to plan graduation ceremonies and determine class rankings. As is the case every year, graduation ceremonies will be planned and hosted by individual schools. This year, schools may host virtual graduation ceremonies, or host in-person gatherings later in summer, once it is safe to do so, even if students will be considered graduates in May 2020. School systems will determine how to calculate grade point averages (GPAs) to determine class rankings and other honors.
- Seniors are still encouraged to complete financial aid planning. While the state's financial aid access policy has been waived this year, students are still encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to offset the cost of post-secondary education and training. The FAFSA remains a requirement for TOPS, and other state and federal financial aid.
- Academic eligibility requirements for TOPS are unchanged. Academic eligibility requirements for TOPS awards, including TOPS Core Curriculum courses and GPA, remain the same. The way the TOPS GPA is calculated also remains the same. Students opting for a Pass/Fail grade option should consult their counselor on any impact this may have on the TOPS GPA requirement.
The guidance comes after weeks of consultation with leaders from rural and urban school systems, higher education, state education boards and state government.
"We appreciate all the teamwork and effort that has taken place among all those who are working throughout the state of Louisiana to ensure students are being served and given opportunities to complete the 2019-2020 school year," said Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
"We appreciate the efforts to both support the education of our high school seniors and their on-time completion as well. We look forward to welcoming this Class of 2020 into our Louisiana colleges and universities in the fall," said state Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed. "We want the graduates and their parents to know we are proud of their accomplishments, aware of the challenges they have faced and stand committed to support their successful transition to college."
DOE continues to develop next steps for grades kindergarten through 11 and will request additional regulatory waivers from BESE as needed.