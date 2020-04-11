KEITHVILLE, La.- Wyatt Holland is using his knowledge in 3D printing to help better protect the community from COVID-19.
He is using reusable bands that go behind the head to unto mask.
These bands allow the mask to be adjustable and also keep skin behind the ears breaking down.
Wyatt says it takes an hour an hour and a half to make the bands and he can make up to 16 in a day and thanks to a Facebook post made by his mom he’s filled 60 orders since he starting printing a week ago and currently 60 more bands are in the works.
“It’s cool that I get to help the community and all stop the coronavirus because I like going to school and I hope we can go back to school soon,” Holland said.
Wyatt says there are ways we can all help fight COVID-19 and he hopes his efforts expand 3D printing in Louisiana.