SHREVEPORT, La. -- Tim James, Inc. (TJI), an Alabama based infrastructure company that plans to construct a privately funded toll bridge and connecting roadways in Caddo and Bossier parishes, is now seeking approval for its required permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard.
In 2022, Caddo and Bossier governing agencies approved agreements with Tim James, Inc. giving approval to construct and operate its tollway in the south ends of Caddo and Bossier parishes. The route will connect two of the fastest growing economic centers in north Louisiana via a toll bridge across the Red River.
The company will construct approximately 8 miles of new publicly dedicated infrastructure designed to shorten travel times and alleviate traffic woes on each side of the river. Customers will only pay for use of the toll bridge that connects the two parishes then travel on newly constructed, free roadways.
This proposal is an alternative route and does not replace any of the free roads and bridges located in Caddo and Bossier parishes.
TJI is now seeking the required permits for its bridge and roadway project. One of the most important series of discussions it will undertake is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard.
TJI has hired industry experts KSA Engineers, Inc. and Evans-Graves Engineers, Inc. to shepherd it through this process. KSA and Evans-Graves are industry leaders that operate throughout the state of Louisiana, each with experience in the fields of civil and transportation engineering, planning, permitting and architectural design.
“We are confident that we will be awarded our permits and that we will begin construction in 2024,” said Tim James Sr. “We will work hand in glove with each parish, the LaDOTD, other governmental agencies and stakeholders during the design, development and construction of this project.”