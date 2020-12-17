SHREVEPORT, La - As the countdown continues to Christmas day, many organizations are giving back to the community. One of those groups is the African American Parade Celebration. The group is doing its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway on December 23, at the Airport Park Community Center in Shreveport. This year's giveaway is a drive-thru, where kids will get out the car and walk through the center to quickly get a toy and leave. The giveaway is 4pm-6pm.
There is still time to donate. You can drop off a toy between 8am-5am, Monday through Friday until December 21, at the Airport Park Community Center.