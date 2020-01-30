SHREVEPORT, La. -- The nonprofit "Quilts of Valor" recognized three local veterans at the Sewing Shop in Shreveport on Thursday.
In a small ceremony, these veterans were "wrapped with love" in quilts handmade by volunteers.
The foundation's mission is to provide a patriotic quilt to veterans who've been to war as a way to say, "Thank you for your service."
Craig Taylor worked as a liaison between the Army and the Air Force for 13 years and said he plans on using his quilt every night.
"It's about the love that they show to us and the fact that they put everything they have into making a quilt for somebody they don't even know; they just want to honor us," said Taylor.
Lt. Col Mike Pontius was another veteran honored. His mom is a volunteer for the program “Quilts of Valor” in Minnesota and nominated him.
"Do I know how to quilt? My mom did teach me to cross-stitch, so I know what a needle and thread do. I can sew a button back on. That's the extent of my sewing abilities. But it’s an honor. It's an absolute distinct honor to feel the support and love," said Pontius.
Cleauthor Sanders is a World War II veteran and almost 94 years old. He said it's an honor to receive this quilt and his next goal in life is to reach 100 years old.
"Put it up, put it where I can watch it, hang it upside the wall. Might sleep in it one night," said Sanders.
For more information or to learn how to volunteer with quilts of valor, visit https://www.qovf.org/