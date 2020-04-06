HAUGHTON, La - Lisa Henderson first got the idea to make masks by while watching a story on KTBS.
A doctor was explaining that any mask is better than no mask when it comes to protection from the coronavirus. Henderson says she’s always had a soft spot in her heart and loves helping others, especially the homeless.
She started out making a Thanksgiving meal for the homeless community several years ago, and now she has decided to make masks to help them avoid getting COVID-19.
“There’s three different tiers and once they are sewn together, I can fold them up like this. I fold them onto three folds. And when I get to the ends of it, I put hair ties. And when you put them on, you just put them around your ears and then they spread covering your whole face,” explained Henderson.
Henderson has been living in Haughton for about six years. She says she was surprised by the amount of homeless people living in the area and made her mission to help them out.
During this pandemic, Henderson said realized they may not have the resources to buy masks and avoid getting COVID-19.
“It just makes me feel good in my heart. It makes me feel like I’m contributing and helping where I can. I’m not able to help financially but I’m able to help by giving my own time to make masks and donate them,” said Henderson.
Henderson has sewn over 250 cloth masks and says she will not stop there. She will give out masks to anyone in need. She’s using a sewing machine and materials passed along by her late mother.
If anyone is interested in donating materials or in need of a cloth mask, you can contact Henderson at 318-518-0166.