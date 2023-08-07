SHREVEPORT, La - The city of Shreveport recorded its 50th homicide of the year this past weekend. That number now exceeds the total number of homicides from all of last year of 49.
At this point, Shreveport is on pace for 84 homicides for 2023.
While the focus often is on the homicides, there are plenty of shootings every week that don't result in homicides. One local group is trying to make a difference with a workshop called the Alternatives to Violence Project.
It's been around since 1975 and has been taught at the Caddo Correctional Center, the David Wade Correctional Center and the VA hospital. Trained volunteers will be offering the workshop in Shreveport this month.
"People often tell you don't be violent, don't get angry, but AVP is a program that teaches you techniques through experiences. Not through lecture, but through actually doing other alternatives to violence," said Kathy Osuch, AVP facilitator.
The workshop will be at the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Shreveport Aug. 18-20. It's free and open to anyone. For more information click this link.