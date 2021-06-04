SHREVEPORT, La. - A Huntington High School student and a member of a Caddo Parish Republican group died and his father was injured in an early Friday morning house fire in west Shreveport.
Emmanuel Slack, 17, would have been a junior at Huntington in the fall.
Melvin Slack, Emmanuel's father, suffered burns to multiple parts of his body.
Over three dozen firefighters were dispatched to the scene in the 4000 block of Pines Road.
Chief Clarence Reese Jr., a spokesman for the fire department, said in a news release heavy smoke and flames were visible from three sides of the two-story home when firefighters arrived.
Reese said Melvin Slack was standing out the home and firefighters found Emmanuel Slack on the second-floor. Both were taken to burn unit at Ochsner LSU Health where Emmanuel died.
The home was declared a complete loss and Reese said no smoke detectors were found in the home.
Even at his relatively young age, Emmanuel had already made a name for himself in political circles. Congressman Mike Johnson, state Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser are among those expressing grief over his death.
"Our brother Emmanuel has joined the choir of angels. He is now home with the Lord, and his family on Earth needs our prayers more than ever," Landry said in his Facebook post.
The Rev. Joey Ketchum pastors Western Hills Baptist Church that's three doors down from the Slacks' home. He said his heart was broken by the news of Emmanuel's death.
"When I first met Emmanuel he was a very troubled boy. I had the pleasure of watching how GOD had helped him turn his life around! He began to dream BIG! He met some very influential people in society, and Emmanuel had shared with me that he felt he would be President one day! Sitting in my church office, he poured out his heart about what he wanted to do in life. I began to sow into him, The Word of GOD, and told him, to hold on to Psalm 119:11!" wrote Ketchum. "I started seeing a tremendous change in this now, Young Man, and his future was bright ahead! ... Emmanuel had touched so many lives in the last several months, and while my heart is broken, my Spirit rejoices that Emmanuel, now rests in the arms of JESUS!"
The cause of the fire is under investigation.