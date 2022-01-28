SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire early Friday in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood forced one person out into the cold.
Fire officials say the blaze broke out shortly before 5 a.m. in the 4100 block of Tate Street.
When crews arrived, flames and smoke were visible from the single-story wood framed home.
One person was home at the time and was able to escape unharmed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
If anyone needs a free smoke detector, contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.