SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire early Friday in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood forced one person out into the cold.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out shortly before 5 a.m. in the 4100 block of Tate Street.

When crews arrived, flames and smoke were visible from the single-story wood framed home.

One person was home at the time and was able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If anyone needs a free smoke detector, contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.

