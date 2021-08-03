SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is recovering after crashing into a light pole early Tuesday in Shreveport.
The single vehicle crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of East Kings Highway in front of Centenary College.
The driver of the car smashed into the pole head-on. Fortunately the injuries are non life-threatening.
Police told KTBS 3 News that a good samaritan saw the crash and called 911.
