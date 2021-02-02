SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people are dead following an early morning crash on Interstate 20. It happened just after midnight at mile marker seven near Greenwood.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified one of the victims as 50-year-old Christopher Burch of DeSoto Parish. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
The name of the second victim is pending notification of family.
Shreveport police said one of the men who was killed was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene. Burch and two others were rushed to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
Drivers headed west on I-20 from Louisiana into Texas were forced to find an alternate route Tuesday morning. I-20 west was closed in that area for several hours. Traffic was diverted at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. All lanes of traffic were reopened shortly after 4 a.m.
A KTBS 3 employee who was driving to work said a vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the interstate a few minutes before the accident happened. Shreveport police Cpl. Glen Heckard, in an email shortly before noon Tuesday, confirmed the crash happened after a 2016 Ford Escape traveled in the wrong direction in the westbound lane and hit a Honda Accord.