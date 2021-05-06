SHREVEPORT, La. - The Lakeville Townhomes at 1103 Dudley Dr. was the scene of a 2-alarm fire that kept more than 30 Shreveport firefighters and paramedics busy battling heavy smoke and flames Wednesday night.
The fire ravaged through two units, leaving those tenants displaced. There were no injuries.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames on the first and second floors when they arrived shortly before 11 p.m. It was soon upgraded to a second alarm requesting additional manpower and equipment.
It took 6 fire engines, 3 ladder trucks, 2 heavy rescue trucks, 3 battalion chiefs, 1 EMS supervisor and 2 medic units to bring the fire under control.
The fire remains under investigation.
The local Red Cross along with the Lakeville management team is working to secure housing for the residents who were displaced.