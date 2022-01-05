SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people are counting their blessings Wednesday morning after a house fire sent them scrambling to get out of their burning home.
It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Lakehurst Avenue in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when fire crews arrived a the single story wood-framed home. Fire officials say about 70% of the home was damaged.
Fortunately, the two people inside the home were able to make it out safely. One of the residents said the fire started in the front bedroom while he slept. Fire officials determined a space heater was the source of the fire.
The Shreveport Fire Department would like to remind citizens about some simple safety tips regarding space heater usage:
- Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from the space heater.
- Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving a room or while sleeping.
- Never plug a space heater into an extension cord.
- Operate space heaters on level, flat surfaces on the ground.
- Never use a space heater or any appliance with a damaged cord.
- Always follow manufactures recommendations.
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.