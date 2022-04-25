SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people are in custody after a high speed chase in Shreveport Sunday evening.
KTBS 3 News has learned officers tried to pull over a Volkswagen on Mansfield Road at Corbitt Street just after 9 p.m., but the driver refused to stop. When he reached Hearne Avenue, he crashed into a pole bringing the chase to an abrupt halt.
There is no word yet on any charges in the case.
