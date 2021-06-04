2 injured in house fire early Friday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - At least two people were injured in a house fire early Friday in Shreveport's Western Hills neighborhood.
Nearly two dozen firefighters were on scene in the 4000 block of Pines Road near the Bill Cockrell Park and Community Center and Western Hills Baptist Church.
Details are limited but we know several people were inside the two story home when the fire started just before 5 a.m.
KTBS 3 News has learned that a father and son were injured. There's no word on their conditions at this time.
At 6 a.m., the fire was under control, but fire crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.
Please avoid the area as that section of Pines Road is closed.
The fire remains under investigation.
