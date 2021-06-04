SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people were injured in a house fire early Friday morning in Shreveport's Western Hills neighborhood.
Nearly two dozen firefighters were on scene in the 4000 block of Pines Road.
A father and son were injured and there was no word on their conditions.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.