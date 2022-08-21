HAUGHTON, La. - A head-on collision in Haughton late Saturday claimed two lives, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. It happened in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road. Two other people were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.
Bellevue Road remained closed in both directions early Sunday. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. BPSO, firefighters, and troopers with Louisiana State Police were on scene.
