SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to two overnight house fires late Monday and early Tuesday.
The first fire came in shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Highland Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof. The fire was in the attic and was quickly extinguished. Luckily, nobody was hurt.
The second fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Baxter Street. It was a vacant home that was on fire. The home sustain heavy fire damage. There were no injuries and the fire is being investigated at this time.
The Shreveport Fire Department wants to remind all citizens to practice Winter Holiday Safety. According to the NFPA:
- More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles and
- More than two of every five decoration fires happen because decorations are placed too close to a heat source.
- Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed.
- Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
Fire Chief Scott Wolverton encourages all residences to have at least one working smoke detector in your home, the Shreveport Fire Department will install a free 10-year smoke detector in your home. Call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740 to request a smoke detector.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.