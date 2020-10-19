SHREVEPORT, La-- A traffic accident sent at least two people to the hospital Monday evening.
Around 8 o clock, a report of a two-vehicle crash happened on the 3700 block of Greenwood Road in Shreveport.
The crash involved a Honda Civic and Chrysler 300.
Both cars were totaled.
According to police officials, the impact from the crash, sent at least 2 or 3 people to the hospital.
They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials also say road rage could have played a part in the accident.