MANSFIELD, La. - State police is investigating a pair of Labor Day fatality crashes in DeSoto Parish that left three people dead.
The first happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 5 near Jesse Latin Road. Troopers say it involved a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).
Investigators Daniel Rodrigues, 43, tried to make U-turn in his Polaris Ranger when he lost control and it flipped over. Rodrigues was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash. He later died.
In an unrelated crash, two people in a wrecker were killed in a crash on Interstate 49 north at the Mansfield/Grand Bayou exit. This crash claimed the lives of Christopher Moore, 44, of Mooringsport and Daguang Zhang, 54, of Arlington, Texas.
State police said Moore was driving a Peterbilt wrecker, towing a Freightliner truck. Moore ran off the road and crashed into several trees. After the crash, the wrecker caught fire. Both Moore and Zhang died at the scene.