SHREVEPORT, La. - The LSU Shreveport Chancellor Search Committee has narrowed the field of potential candidates to four finalists.
Below is the list of the final four candidates. Each finalist will come to campus over the next two weeks to meet with faculty, staff, and students ahead of interviewing with LSU System President William F. Tate IV.
- Gregory Ford – Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs – Southern University at New Orleans
- Kimberly McLeod – Associate Vice President of Economic and Academic Development – Texas A&M University-Commerce
- Russell Porter – Deputy Ethics Officer – Texas A&M University System; Vice President for Research and Economic Development – Texas A&M University-Central Texas
- Robert Smith – Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs – Valdosta State University
Current LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark will be leaving his job sometime this summer. He told the LSU System last fall, so they would have time to conduct a search for his replacement.
For updates related to the LSUS Chancellor Search, visit www.lsus.edu/chancellor-search