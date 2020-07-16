SHREVEPORT, La. - A mainstay at Shreveport's Festival Plaza is cancelled this year because of COVID-19.
The Red River Revel announced it will postpone the 45th annual festival to next year.
The festival says the safety and health of the vendors, guests, staff and volunteers is more important than holding the annual event.
Festival leadership are still looking into virtual opportunities and other small scale ideas.
As of now, Cork: A Red River Revel wine event and Shreveport Brew are both still planned for later this year.
