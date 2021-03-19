SHREVEPORT, La. - Interstate 20 East at Greenwood Road is back open Friday morning after a pile up late Thursday closed a portion of the interstate.
Shreveport police say three people were taken to the hospital. There's no word on their conditions at this time.
Officers say it all started around 11:30 with a hit and run that created a six car pileup.
The interstate was closed for about and hour and half.
Officers are still investigating.
