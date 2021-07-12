SHREVEPORT, La - The Shreveport Fire Department was called out to a fire at a home on Curtis Lane early Monday. It was the second call for that location in a week. It also caught fire back on Thursday.
Firefighters at the scene told KTBS 3 News the home is abandoned.
This latest fire was extinguished quickly.
No one was injured and there's no word on what caused either blaze.
