SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire.
It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.
A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30 firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Some area homes are without power as an electrical line at the scene caught fire. Service is expected to be restored in the area later in the morning.
Fortunately there were no injuries.
The fire remains under investigation.